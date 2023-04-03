1st Lt. Samuel Ney, a student pilot assigned to the 149th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, conducts preflight checks prior to launch during Coronet Cactus, Apr. 3, 2023, at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The annual training event deploys members of the 149th Fighter Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to another environment in order to familiarize them with accomplishing mission objectives in an unfamiliar location. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Derek Davis)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 21:53
|Photo ID:
|7722827
|VIRIN:
|230403-Z-DL828-083
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|2.99 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Coronet Cactus [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Derek Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
