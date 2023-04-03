Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Coronet Cactus [Image 1 of 5]

    Operation Coronet Cactus

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the 149th Fighter Wing, Air National Guard, review flight plans during Coronet Cactus, April 4, 2023, at Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona. The annual training event deploys members of the 149th Fighter Wing, headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, to another environment in order to familiarize them with accomplishing mission objectives in an unfamiliar location. (Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Derek Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 21:44
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    This work, Operation Coronet Cactus [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    ANG
    Gunfighters
    149 FW
    Coronet Cactus
    TMD

