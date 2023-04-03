Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fern Sumpter Winbush, Principal Deputy Director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Visits the FBI in Honor of National Women's History Month [Image 5 of 6]

    Fern Sumpter Winbush, Principal Deputy Director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Visits the FBI in Honor of National Women's History Month

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Fern Sumpter Winbush, principal deputy director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, interacts with one of the exhibits during a tour of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Headquarters, Washington D.C., Mar. 31, 2023. She was invited to the FBI Headquarters as a keynote speaker in honor of National Women’s History month to share her life experiences as a leader both in and out of the military. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashleigh Maxwell)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fern Sumpter Winbush, Principal Deputy Director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Visits the FBI in Honor of National Women's History Month [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

