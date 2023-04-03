Fern Sumpter Winbush, Principal Deputy Director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Visits the FBI in Honor of National Women's History Month

Fern Sumpter Winbush, principal deputy director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, interacts with one of the exhibits during a tour of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Headquarters, Washington D.C., Mar. 31, 2023. She was invited to the FBI Headquarters as a keynote speaker in honor of National Women’s History month to share her life experiences as a leader both in and out of the military. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashleigh Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 20:04
|Photo ID:
|7722710
|VIRIN:
|230331-A-BM017-006
|Resolution:
|6126x5259
|Size:
|6.95 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
