Fern Sumpter Winbush, Principal Deputy Director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Visits the FBI in Honor of National Women's History Month

Fern Sumpter Winbush, Principal Deputy Director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, meets Paul Abbate, Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, after speaking during a Women’s History Month event at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headquarters, Washington D.C., Mar. 31, 2023. She was invited to share her life experiences as a leader both in and out of the military. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashleigh Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 20:06
|Photo ID:
|7722709
|VIRIN:
|230331-A-BM017-005
|Resolution:
|7455x4970
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
