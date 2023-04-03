Fern Sumpter Winbush, Principal Deputy Director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Visits the FBI in Honor of National Women's History Month

Fern Sumpter Winbush, Principal Deputy Director for the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, shares her life experiences during a Women’s History Month Event at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headquarters, Washington D.C., Mar. 31, 2023. The month is intended to celebrate the contributions women have made to the United States and recognizes the achievements women have made over the course of American history. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ashleigh Maxwell)
