Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Kurtis Humfeld

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kurtis Humfeld, an Air Terminal Operations Center information controller assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, vice commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 29, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

