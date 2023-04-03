Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Kurtis Humfeld [Image 1 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Kurtis Humfeld

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    03.29.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kurtis Humfeld, an Air Terminal Operations Center information controller assigned to the 734th Air Mobility Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Col. Larry Fenner, vice commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the command chief of the 36th Wing, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 29, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 19:32
    Photo ID: 7722702
    VIRIN: 230329-F-DN254-1014
    Resolution: 4399x2927
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Kurtis Humfeld [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Kurtis Humfeld
    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Kurtis Humfeld
    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Kurtis Humfeld
    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. Kurtis Humfeld

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Team Andersen
    36 WG
    Linebacker of the Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT