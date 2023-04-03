Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, hold security after offloading from a CH-47F Chinook while conducting a night air assault mission during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, April 3, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome environmental and military challenges. Army aviators with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment provided air support for the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 20:02
    Photo ID: 7722701
    VIRIN: 230403-F-HY271-0241
    Resolution: 3959x2640
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    11th Airborne Division
    Arctic Strategy
    JPMRC
    Arctic Angels
    USINPACOM

