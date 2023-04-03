U.S. Army paratroopers with 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, hold security after offloading from a CH-47F Chinook while conducting a night air assault mission during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, April 3, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome environmental and military challenges. Army aviators with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment provided air support for the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 20:02 Photo ID: 7722701 VIRIN: 230403-F-HY271-0241 Resolution: 3959x2640 Size: 5.01 MB Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US Hometown: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault during JPMRC-AK 23-02, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.