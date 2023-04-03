Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Hoist Training

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF - RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Crew members with the Alaska Army National Guard Golf Company, 2-211th, General Support Aviation Battalion conduct training in a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson March 30, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)(Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Hoist Training, by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    Blackhawk
    Medic
    Training
    Army National Guard
    Alaska National Guard

