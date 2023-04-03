Super Squadron 2023

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Carlos Rodriguez, administrative specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, pushes a sled during the annual Super Squadron competition at the installation, March 31, 2023. The purpose of this event was to give Marines and Sailors an opportunity to compete in friendly competition and improve unit morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas)

