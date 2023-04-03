Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Squadron 2023 [Image 2 of 4]

    Super Squadron 2023

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.02.1680

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jade Venegas 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Janet Solano, expeditionary airfield systems technician, Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, shoots a foam arrow at a target during the annual Super Squadron competition at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, March 31, 2023. The purpose of this event was to give Marines and Sailors an opportunity to compete in friendly competition and improve unit morale. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jade Venegas)

    Date Taken: 09.02.1680
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023
    Photo ID: 7722645
    VIRIN: 230331-M-GO167-1534
    Resolution: 5651x3769
    Size: 16.17 MB
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 
    This work, Super Squadron 2023 [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jade Venegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marines
    Arizona
    US Navy
    MCAS Yuma
    Super Squadron 2023

