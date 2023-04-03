MDSU-1 Holds ICEDIVEX with Canadians

SHERIDAN LAKE, British Columbia (March 2023) An ice triangle is secured by an extraction plate after being cut from Sheridan Lake, British Columbia, during an Ice Diving Exercise (ICEDIVEX) involving Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 and the Canadian Armed Forces’ Fleet Diving Unit Pacific in March 2023. The ICEDIVEX enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Canadian diving units by accomplishing joint technical diving and unit-level training evolutions. MDSU-1 is a component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 that provides combatant commanders the expeditionary capability to clear ports, piers and waterways; assist vessels in distress; and conduct salvage of ships, aircraft and other objects from the water. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) 230315-N-N2422-0002

