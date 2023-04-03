11th Airborne Division Soldiers break down mobile command post during JPMRC-AK 23-02

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, break down their mobile command post to move to a new, strategic location during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02, April 1, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

Date Taken: 04.01.2023
Location: YUKON TRAINING AREA, AK, US