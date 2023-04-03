11th Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault during JPMRC-AK 23-02

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (AIrborne), 11th Airborne Division, assault an objective during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Alaska 23-02 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, April 3, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

