    11th Airborne Division Soldiers conduct air assault during JPMRC-AK 23-02

    YUKON TRAINING AREA, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan 

    11th Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment, pick up paratroopers assigned to 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (AIrborne), 11th Airborne Division, for an air assault during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Complex-Alaska 23-02 at Yukon Training Area, Alaska, April 3, 2023. JPMRC-AK 23-02 helps Soldiers and leaders develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme Arctic winter conditions and overcome environmental and military challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Location: YUKON TRAINING AREA, AK, US
