Crew members with the Alaska Army National Guard Golf Company, 2-211th, General Support Aviation Battalion conduct training in a HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson March 30, 2023. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)(Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.1680
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 18:09
|Photo ID:
|7722591
|VIRIN:
|230330-Z-DX219-2001
|Resolution:
|5400x3431
|Size:
|10.04 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF - RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska Army National Guard Hoist Training [Image 2 of 2], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
