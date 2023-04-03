India Company Receiving

A new U.S. Marine Corps recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, is given a haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, April 3, 2023. Receiving is the recruits first day at MCRD San Diego, where they are checked for contraband, given haircuts, made phone calls home, and issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)

