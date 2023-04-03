Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Receiving [Image 9 of 9]

    India Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A new U.S. Marine Corps recruit with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, is given a haircut during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, April 3, 2023. Receiving is the recruits first day at MCRD San Diego, where they are checked for contraband, given haircuts, made phone calls home, and issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Devereux)

