Exercise Lethal Pride, Life in McConnell's Tent City

Airmen from the 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wing work in the operations center of the tent city during Exercise Lethal Pride March 28, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The exercise included approximately 100 McConnell Airmen who were relocated to a tent city, demonstrating their ability to command and control aircraft in a deployed and downgraded communications environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Gavin Hameed)

