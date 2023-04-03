Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Lethal Pride, Life in McConnell's Tent City [Image 4 of 5]

    Exercise Lethal Pride, Life in McConnell's Tent City

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2023

    Photo by Airman Gavin Hameed 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 22nd and 931st Air Refueling Wing work in the operations center of the tent city during Exercise Lethal Pride March 28, 2023, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The exercise included approximately 100 McConnell Airmen who were relocated to a tent city, demonstrating their ability to command and control aircraft in a deployed and downgraded communications environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Gavin Hameed)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 17:26
    Photo ID: 7722480
    VIRIN: 230328-F-YR448-1385
    Resolution: 6731x4487
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Lethal Pride, Life in McConnell's Tent City [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Gavin Hameed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Lethal Pride, Life in McConnell's Tent City
    Exercise Lethal Pride, Life in McConnell's Tent City
    Exercise Lethal Pride, Life in McConnell's Tent City
    Exercise Lethal Pride, Life in McConnell's Tent City
    Exercise Lethal Pride, Life in McConnell's Tent City

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    18th Air Force
    22ARW
    Exercise Lethal Pride

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT