Exercise Lethal Pride, Life in McConnell's Tent City

A view of the tents during Exercise Lethal Pride at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, March 28, 2023. The exercise included approximately 100 McConnell Airmen who were relocated to a tent city, demonstrating their ability to command and control aircraft in a deployed and downgraded communications environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Gavin Hameed)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 17:26
|Photo ID:
|7722477
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-YR448-1383
|Resolution:
|7807x5205
|Size:
|8.53 MB
|Location:
|MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
