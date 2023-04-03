22nd Civil Engineer Squadron conducts a controlled burn

The 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron conducts a prescribed fire, also known as a controlled burn, at the Restoration Prairie on McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, March 18, 2023. Controlled burns are conducted routinely and designed to remove the threat of potential larger uncontrolled fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

