    22nd Civil Engineer Squadron conducts a controlled burn [Image 1 of 5]

    22nd Civil Engineer Squadron conducts a controlled burn

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron conducts a prescribed fire, also known as a controlled burn, at the Restoration Prairie on McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, March 18, 2023. Controlled burns are conducted routinely and designed to remove the threat of potential larger uncontrolled fires. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brenden Beezley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 17:04
    Photo ID: 7722455
    VIRIN: 230318-F-EV810-1160
    Resolution: 5265x3503
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron conducts a controlled burn [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brenden Beezley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    CES
    Controlled Burn

