    Behind the scenes! [Image 7 of 7]

    Behind the scenes!

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 23rd Wing prepare to fire their weapons at a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 21, 2023. The 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base to provide support to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, enhancing the ability to deliver airpower and to integrate with local United Arab of Emirates partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 16:00
    Photo ID: 7722335
    VIRIN: 230321-F-BU839-1010
    This work, Behind the scenes! [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Whitney Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Moody Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    23rd Wing
    93d Air Ground Operations Wing

