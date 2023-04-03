Behind the scenes!

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 23rd Wing loads ammo into his magazine during a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, March 21, 2023. The 75th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 75th Expeditionary Fighter Generation Squadron arrived at Al Dhafra Air Base to provide support to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, enhancing the ability to deliver airpower and to integrate with local United Arab of Emirates partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Whitney Gillespie)

