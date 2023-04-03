Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    109th PAR teams evacuate simulated casualties [Image 9 of 10]

    109th PAR teams evacuate simulated casualties

    SCOTIA, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen 

    109th Air Wing/Public affairs

    Airmen, assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing’s post attack reconnaissance (PAR) team, locate, assess, and evacuate simulated casualties May 15, 2023 at Stratton Air National Guard Base, NY during the unit's May logistics readiness exercise. The LRE is a graded exercise that members of the 109th participated in to showcase their capabilities, skills and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 14:17
    Photo ID: 7722172
    VIRIN: 220515-Z-OC810-1038
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.27 MB
    Location: SCOTIA, NY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th PAR teams evacuate simulated casualties [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    rescue
    evacuation
    TCCC
    MOPP gear
    PAR
    PAR teams

