109th PAR teams evacuate simulated casualties

Airmen, assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing’s post attack reconnaissance (PAR) team, locate, assess, and evacuate simulated casualties May 15, 2023 at Stratton Air National Guard Base, NY during the unit's May logistics readiness exercise. The LRE is a graded exercise that members of the 109th participated in to showcase their capabilities, skills and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 Location: SCOTIA, NY, US