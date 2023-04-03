Firefighters, assigned to the 109th Mission Support group, assess a simulated casualty May 15, 2023 at Stratton Air National Guard Base, NY during the unit's May logistics readiness exercise. The LRE is a graded exercise that members of the 109th participated in to showcase their capabilities, skills and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 14:17
|Photo ID:
|7722168
|VIRIN:
|220515-Z-OC810-1022
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|SCOTIA, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 109th PAR teams evacuate simulated casualties [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT