An Airman, assigned to the 109th Airlift Wing’s post attack reconnaissance (PAR) team, radioes the Emergency Operations Command about locating a simulated casualties May 15, 2023 at Stratton Air National Guard Base, NY during the unit's May logistics readiness exercise. The LRE is a graded exercise that members of the 109th participated in to showcase their capabilities, skills and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 14:17 Photo ID: 7722167 VIRIN: 220515-Z-OC810-1017 Resolution: 5055x7582 Size: 4.96 MB Location: SCOTIA, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 109th PAR teams evacuate simulated casualties [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.