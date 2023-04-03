Asayish, Coalition graduate 150 law enforcement guards

A Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy member returns to a formation with their certificate of completion during a graduation ceremony in the al-Shaddadi region, Syria, April 3, 2023. Detention Capabilities Assessment Team Personnel assigned to Alpha Company, 1-148th Infantry, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Buckeye, conduct law enforcement fundamentals courses with Asayish partners to equip them with skills needed to secure northeast Syria against ISIS. Coalition Forces advise, assist, and enable Syrian Democratic Forces in the enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

