    Asayish, Coalition graduate 150 law enforcement guards [Image 2 of 8]

    Asayish, Coalition graduate 150 law enforcement guards

    SYRIA

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy members march during a graduation ceremony in the al-Shaddadi region, Syria, April 3, 2023. Detention Capabilities Assessment Team personnel assigned to Alpha Company, 1-148th Infantry, 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Task Force Buckeye conduct law enforcement fundamentals courses with Asayish partners to equip them with skills needed to secure northeast Syria against ISIS. Coalition Forces advise, assist, and enable Syrian Democratic Forces in the enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:42
    Photo ID: 7721884
    VIRIN: 230403-A-QH368-0026
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: SY
    This work, Asayish, Coalition graduate 150 law enforcement guards [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    SYRIA
    SDF
    OIR
    CJTF-OIR
    CSOJTF-L

