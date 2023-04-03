Asayish, Coalition graduate 150 law enforcement guards

A Detention Capabilities Assessment Team lead hands a certificate of completion to a Syrian Internal Security Forces training academy member during a graduation ceremony in the al-Shaddadi region, Syria, April 3, 2023 . DCAT members conduct law enforcement fundamentals courses with Asayish partners to equip them with skills needed to secure northeast Syria against ISIS. Coalition Forces advise, assist, and enable Syrian Democratic Forces in the enduring defeat of ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

