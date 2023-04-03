Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pilot, athlete: Vance FAIP soars through the skies, sprints on the pitch

    VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Alicia Bridel was named the 2022 Department of the Air Force Female Athlete of the Year. The T-6A Texan II instructor pilot in the 33rd Flying Training Squadron has to balance her life as a pilot and a member of the U.S. Armed Forces Women's Soccer Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:21
    Photo ID: 7721859
    VIRIN: 221201-F-CP836-1002
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Hometown: GETTYSBURG, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot, athlete: Vance FAIP soars through the skies, sprints on the pitch, by A1C Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Instructor Pilot
    USAF
    T-6A Texan II
    33rd Flying Training Squadron
    U.S. Armed Forces Women's Soccer Team

