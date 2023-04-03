Capt. Alicia Bridel was named the 2022 Department of the Air Force Female Athlete of the Year. The T-6A Texan II instructor pilot in the 33rd Flying Training Squadron has to balance her life as a pilot and a member of the U.S. Armed Forces Women's Soccer Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 12:21
|Photo ID:
|7721859
|VIRIN:
|221201-F-CP836-1002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|VANCE AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Hometown:
|GETTYSBURG, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pilot, athlete: Vance FAIP soars through the skies, sprints on the pitch, by A1C Ashley Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
