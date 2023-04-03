Pilot, athlete: Vance FAIP soars through the skies, sprints on the pitch

Capt. Alicia Bridel was named the 2022 Department of the Air Force Female Athlete of the Year. The T-6A Texan II instructor pilot in the 33rd Flying Training Squadron has to balance her life as a pilot and a member of the U.S. Armed Forces Women's Soccer Team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Ashley Crist)

