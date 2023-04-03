Attention! Military kids can enter for a chance to win their share of more than $9,000 in prizes, including toys and Exchange gift cards during #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild.
Exchange Salutes Military Kids with More Than $9,000 in Toys and Gift Cards
