Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Salutes Military Kids with More Than $9,000 in Toys and Gift Cards

    Exchange Salutes Military Kids with More Than $9,000 in Toys and Gift Cards

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Attention! Military kids can enter for a chance to win their share of more than $9,000 in prizes, including toys and Exchange gift cards during #MonthOfTheMilitaryChild.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:19
    Photo ID: 7721858
    VIRIN: 230404-D-DO482-0001
    Resolution: 1050x1342
    Size: 231.47 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Salutes Military Kids with More Than $9,000 in Toys and Gift Cards, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exchange Salutes Military Kids with More Than $9,000 in Toys and Gift Cards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    shopmyexchange.com
    MOMC sweepstakes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT