Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around and About Fort Drum: Division Hill

    Around and About Fort Drum: Division Hill

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum’s Division Hill honors three Army units who trained here and fought in World War II. Most people would assume the 10th Mountain Division would be among them, but the landscape was the original site of headquarters for the 4th Armored Division, the 5th Armored Division and the 45th Infantry Division. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 12:20
    Photo ID: 7721856
    VIRIN: 230404-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 3105x2555
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around and About Fort Drum: Division Hill, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Around and About Fort Drum: Division Hill

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Division Hill
    Around and About Fort Drum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT