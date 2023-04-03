Around and About Fort Drum: Division Hill

Fort Drum’s Division Hill honors three Army units who trained here and fought in World War II. Most people would assume the 10th Mountain Division would be among them, but the landscape was the original site of headquarters for the 4th Armored Division, the 5th Armored Division and the 45th Infantry Division. (Graphic by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

