A diversity and inclusion panel answers questions during the Women’s Leadership Symposium at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., March 28, 2023. Attendees were able to connect with other Desert Lightning Team members from outside of their squadron and have meaningful conversation about a wide variety of topics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 11:21
|Photo ID:
|7721711
|VIRIN:
|230328-F-AL288-2025
|Resolution:
|4648x3320
|Size:
|971.2 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women’s Leadership Symposium 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
