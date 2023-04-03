Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers from 1 BN, 114 INF qualify on the M249 at the newly refurbished range 35, 1 APRIL 2023. [Image 6 of 7]

    Soldiers from 1 BN, 114 INF qualify on the M249 at the newly refurbished range 35, 1 APRIL 2023.

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Soldiers from 1 BN, 114 INF qualify on the M249 at the newly refurbished range 35 qualification range at Fort Dix in NJ. (Photo by Training Division/Steven Roussel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 11:06
    Photo ID: 7721639
    VIRIN: 230401-A-IE493-085
    Resolution: 4171x2132
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from 1 BN, 114 INF qualify on the M249 at the newly refurbished range 35, 1 APRIL 2023. [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix 1 BN
    114 INF qualify on the M249 at range 35.

