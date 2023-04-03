Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Deck Department participate in MCRD Obstacle Course [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Essex Deck Department participate in MCRD Obstacle Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (March 24, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Brent Lovely, left, and Seaman River Wheeler, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), participate in an obstacle course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, March 24, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    This work, USS Essex Deck Department participate in MCRD Obstacle Course [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

