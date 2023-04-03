Fox Receiving

New recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 3, 2023.



During their first night aboard the depot, recruits will make a phone-call home, receive their first recruit haircut, be issued their uniforms and complete initial administrative processing.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Brenna Ritchie)

