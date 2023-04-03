Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Receiving [Image 9 of 9]

    Fox Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brenna Ritchie 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New recruits with Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Apr. 3, 2023.

    During their first night aboard the depot, recruits will make a phone-call home, receive their first recruit haircut, be issued their uniforms and complete initial administrative processing.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Brenna Ritchie)

