    CSAF Speaks With Cadets [Image 2 of 3]

    CSAF Speaks With Cadets

    ARLINGTON, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Photo by Andy Morataya 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks with a group of Air Force cadets from Howard University’s Air Force ROTC program in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 3, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 7721423
    VIRIN: 230403-F-JJ904-0395
    Resolution: 3000x1946
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF Speaks With Cadets [Image 3 of 3], by Andy Morataya, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

