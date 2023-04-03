CSAF Speaks With Cadets

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. speaks with a group of Air Force cadets from Howard University’s Air Force ROTC program in the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., April 3, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andy Morataya)
