    Providing mutual support leads to a collective consensus

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2023

    Photo by Shawn Eldridge 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Karl Petersen (right), the chief of the integration and policy division of the Joint Munitions Command, lends a hand to Damian Brown, a management analyst at JMC.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 07:52
    Photo ID: 7721311
    VIRIN: 230203-A-FE115-972
    Resolution: 1920x1605
    Size: 492.18 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Army
    JMC
    Be All You Can Be
    Links of Success

