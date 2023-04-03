230403-N-OX847-1019 IONIAN SEA (April 2, 2023) Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Caralyn Barker, right, and Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Secia Pineda, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), assist customers in the ship store, April 2, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 06:47 Photo ID: 7721229 VIRIN: 230403-N-OX847-1019 Resolution: 2889x4044 Size: 785.4 KB Location: IONIAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 8 of 8], by SN Christopher Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.