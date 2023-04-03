USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230403-N-OX847-1008 IONIAN SEA (April 2, 2023) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Jillian Carector, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), restocks boxes of energy drinks in the ship store, April 2, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

