230403-N-EL850-2112 IONIAN SEA (April 3, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Matthew Sitafine, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, on the flight deck, April 3, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are VFA-143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

