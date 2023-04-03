Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E4 to F3: Bishop to [Image 3 of 5]

    E4 to F3: Bishop to

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Christina Wilson 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- The bishop from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Regensburg, Rudolf Voderholzer, and his staff talk to members of the fire protection team at Hohenfels. Volderholzer toured the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria cantonment March 30, 2023 to gain insight into the complexity and scope of the training and support mission of the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Christina Wilson, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 06:38
    Photo ID: 7721218
    VIRIN: 230330-O-AD697-824
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 888.75 KB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Hometown: REGENSBURG, BY, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E4 to F3: Bishop to [Image 5 of 5], by Christina Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F1 to D3: Bishop to Hohenfels chapel
    D3 to E4: Bishop to Hohenfels fire station
    E4 to F3: Bishop to
    F3 to E2: Bishop to fire engine
    E2 to F1: Bishop to Regensburg

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Regensburg bishop connects with Hohenfels team members

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bishop
    IMCOM-E
    Regensburg
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT