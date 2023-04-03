D3 to E4: Bishop to Hohenfels fire station

JOINT MULTINATIONAL READINESS CENTER, Germany -- The bishop from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Regensburg, Rudolf Voderholzer, learns about the lifesaving mission of the Directorate of Emergency Services' fire prevention team at Hohenfels, Germany. Voderholzer toured the U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria cantonment to gain insight into the complexity and scope of the training and support mission of the Hohenfels Training Area. (U.S. Army photo by Christina Wilson, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 03.30.2023
Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE