Welford Community remembers WWII 101 Squadron bomber crash

Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing and the local community gather at RAF Welford’s Memorial Grove for a memorial service March 31, 2023. Annually on the anniversary of the Nuremberg Raid, a joint U.S. and U.K. wreath laying ceremony takes place, memorializing the multinational 101st Squadron crew that perished during a crash March 31, 1944 upon returning from Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)

