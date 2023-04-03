Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welford Community remembers WWII 101 Squadron bomber crash [Image 12 of 16]

    Welford Community remembers WWII 101 Squadron bomber crash

    RAF WELFORD, WBK, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.04.1680

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 501st Combat Support Wing and the local community gather at RAF Welford’s Memorial Grove for a memorial service March 31, 2023. Annually on the anniversary of the Nuremberg Raid, a joint U.S. and U.K. wreath laying ceremony takes place, memorializing the multinational 101st Squadron crew that perished during a crash March 31, 1944 upon returning from Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Zima)

