Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk watches an F-16 engine blast into an engine test cell March 22, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Test engines are sent to the Spangdahlem test cells periodically for in-depth inspections to ensure their reliability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 04:10 Photo ID: 7721144 VIRIN: 230322-F-OP101-0030 Resolution: 7608x5072 Size: 7.47 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ukraine CMSAF visits Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Allison Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.