Ukraine CMSAF visits Spangdahlem

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk watches an F-16 engine blast into an engine test cell March 22, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Test engines are sent to the Spangdahlem test cells periodically for in-depth inspections to ensure their reliability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Allison Payne)
|03.22.2023
|04.04.2023 04:10
|7721144
|230322-F-OP101-0030
|7608x5072
|7.47 MB
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|3
|1
