Ukraine CMSAF visits Spangdahlem

Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk speaks to attendees of an all-call hosted March 22, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The purpose of Chief Stanislavchuk’s visit was to enhance joint nation interoperability and discuss issues affecting the international community of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

