    Ukraine CMSAF visits Spangdahlem [Image 3 of 5]

    Ukraine CMSAF visits Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk speaks to attendees of an all-call hosted March 22, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The purpose of Chief Stanislavchuk’s visit was to enhance joint nation interoperability and discuss issues affecting the international community of enlisted Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 04:10
    Photo ID: 7721142
    VIRIN: 230322-F-HH678-1218
    Resolution: 7523x5015
    Size: 2.89 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukraine CMSAF visits Spangdahlem [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ukraine
    Spangdahlem AB
    52FW

